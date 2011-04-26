Gwyneth Got a Job With Coach, Calls Grandma the C Word

I watched Gwyneth Paltrow on Chelsea Lately last night, and although she looked gorgeous, hawked her new book and talked Glee, I didn’t see one bit of Coach to foreshadow this morning’s news that the actress/singer/cookbook author had a new gig with the brand. What I did see was Gwyneth refer to her Grandma, her mother’s mother, as the C-word, though I can’t be positive because it was bleeped. I seriously love this woman, I can’t understand who anyone doesn’t.

But back to that new fashion job. Coach turns 70 next year, and Gwyn will serve as brand ambassador for the international campaign to celebrate it, according to WWD. The ads, which launch in September, have already been shot by Peter Lindbergh on a Manhattan rooftop.

For her part, Gwyneth explains, I grew up in New York City and Ive always thought of Coach as the quintessential New York brand. Ill never forget getting my first Coach bag.

Creative Director, Reed Krakoff is also a fan, calling Gwen, “a natural choice.She embodies the spirit, energy and elegance of the Coach brand.”

For her less elegant, but completely awesome side, check out a clip from Chelsea Lately last night. (Skip to 4:17 for the expletive)