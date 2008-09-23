Gwyneth Does It Again

A bit of interesting news from the media/celebrity world today: Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a website. And no, it’s not a random, scatter-brained MySpace blog full of misspellings a la Lindsay Lohan. It’s not even a simple, well-written blog a la Kanye West. It’s a clean, sophisticated, well-designed website with multiple categories including “Make,” “Go,” “Get,” “Do,” “Be,” and “See.” Leave it to Gwyneth to quietly upstage all of her peers.

So far, it’s still in it’s infant stages with no real content, save for the following missive: Make your life good. Invest in what’s real. Cook a meal for someone you love. Pause before reacting. Clean out your space. Read something beautiful. Treat yourself to something. Go to a city you’ve never been to. Learn something new. Don’t be lazy. Work out and stick with it. GOOP. Make it great.

I don’t know about you, but I think those ideologies pretty much nail the “good advice” category right on the head. I know Gwyneth is easy to hate–she’s classically beautiful, incredibly talented, successful, intelligent, well-spoken, and has a seemingly infallible ability to balance family, children, and work with uncanny ease. But instead of resenting her for it, shouldn’t we just take a page out of her book (or, in this case, her web browser), and learn a little something from the woman? I’m bookmarking GOOP for sure, and suggesting everyone do the same.