Gwyneth Designs

This morning, courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow’s current project GOOP, trainer Tracey Anderson was kind enough to remind me that I can’t dance. Dance cardio? Not for me.

But now, Gwyneth is announcing a new project- a clothing line. Surprised? Neither are we. The line will be a collaboration with French label ZOEtee’s called ZOEtee’s Loves Gwyneth. The multi-tasking mom does have some style (think BFF with Stella McCartney), so we will be interested to see the collection when she premiers it in London next week.