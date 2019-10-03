Gwendoline Christie Looks Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ashes In This Gorgeous Gown

Scroll To See More Images

I will not sit here and pretend that I’ve seen Gwendoline Christie in a single episode of Game of Thrones. Do not @ me because I’ve only seen the first season; rather, let’s all join together to praise the Brienne of Tarth (whatever that means) for her impeccable style. At The Personal History of David Copperfield premiere, Gwendoline Christie stepped out onto the red carpet looking like a phoenix rising from the damn ashes. Remember that scene in Harry Potter, where Harry witnesses first-hand Dumbledore’s pet phoenix burst into flames and then rise again from the ashes of its former self? (Dramatic? Yes. Effective? Also yes.) That’s basically what Gwendoline Christie looks like strutting the red carpet, posing for photographers like a powerful and mystical bird.

Decked out in a gorgeous Idris Van Herpen gown, Gwendoline Christie looked like fire, power and everything else I want to be in this world. First of all, the details on this dress are too incredible for words—but I do have a few. I mean, those waves! That bodice! The way the colors go from white to red to black? It’s impeccable. The entire ensemble is an optical illusion, and I cannot (and will never) look away. I don’t want to say I would die for this dress, but I might just die for this dress.

Perhaps my favorite part of this ensemble, though, is the fact that Christie’s red heels match the red carpet. From there, the dress goes from a hint of black, to red, to white—making it feel like she is quite literally rising from the flames of the red carpet below her. Even standing on concrete, this dress would look remarkable, but on a red carpet, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Gwendoline Christie, you stylish gal, you. I am forever in awe of your red carpet looks.