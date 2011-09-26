Gwen Stefani’s Harajuku Mini for Target Preview

Will Missoni Madness repeat itself with the launch of Gwen Stefani‘s Harajuku Mini line for Target? The designer and No Doubt front woman’s collection for the megastore, set to debut November 13th, consists of fun and affordable clothing for babies, children and tweens.

Day care is about to become the new catwalk.

“Harajuku Mini is a dream come true,” Stefani, 41, told WWD.”I’ve always wanted to do a cool children’s fashion line inspired by the super-cute and playful kid’s clothing you find in Japan.”

The line includes everything from graphic t-shirts to tutus and will come in sizes 6 months to 16 years.

“Target has given me the creative freedom to design kid’s clothing that is different than most anything you usually see out there with great quality, attention to detail and most of all, available at amazing prices,” Stefani said.

We can’t wait to see New York’s trend-setting tots romping around the city in these duds.