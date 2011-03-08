Gwen Stefani’s Elle UK Cover is Dreamy

Gwen Stefani looks amazing, as usual, on Elle UK’s April cover of their “Romance Issue.”

Photographed by Matthias Vriens-McGrath (who also shot Stefani for Glamour‘s October 2009 cover), wearing a sheer Lanvin gown, the blond plays the part of a 40s bombshell. Stefani has landed many other magazine covers such as Vogue, Elle, V Magazine, InStyle, Glamour, Nylon…the list goes on.

The pop star and mom of two just closed New York’s Fashion Week with a critically acclaimed show for her 7 year old line, L.A.M.B., and was also recently named the new face of L’Oreal. The woman never stops.

In an interview on Elle UK’s website, Stefani speaks about the photo shoot, claiming that she felt awkward (she looks totally calm), she doesn’t have a favorite brand (damn, I can only copy her via People magazine) and her daily inspiration, for fashion or music, can be “from seeing some hot girl walking down the street” (Oh my God, I want to be her). She’s literally perfect. When has anyone not loved her? She hasn’t any rehab stints, outbursts, or sex tapes (well, leaked ones anyway).

Sorry, I’m kind of a Gwen fan girl.