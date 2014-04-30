Gwen Stefani is the Newest Coach on ‘The Voice’

It looks like Season 7 of “The Voice” is shaping up to be a good one. Last month, it was announced that the year’s unofficial MVP Pharrell Williams will be joining the panel of celebrity of coaches, and today it was confirmed that none other than Gwen Stefani will be sitting next to him.

Rumors have been swirling for a bit than the pop superstar would be taking over for a pregnant Christina Aguilera next season—Aguilera and host Carson Daly have been tweeting about it this week, but there was no official word from when Stefani, 44, until she posted the above to Instagram yesterday.

Stefani and Williams will join the NBC show’s original coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the seventh season. Aguilera will return for Season 8 after the birth of her daughter, but Cee Lo Green won’t be returning to the singing competition. Aguilera also took the current season off and was replaced by Shakira, while Green’s post was filled by Usher this season.

So excited to have you join #TheVoice squad @GwenStefani! Welcome to our crazy fam! Kisses- xoxo #blondesdoitbest — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) April 29, 2014

