Gwen Stefani is Pregnant With Her Third Child: Report

New York Fashion Week may be upon us, but that doesn’t mean celebrity news takes a break—and today, a pretty huge story is being reported. According to In Touch, 43-year-old Gwen Stefani is pregnant with her third child. The singer and fashion designer already has two sons, Kingston and Zuma, with her longtime rocker hubby Gavin Rossdale.

Well-placed Stefani sources tell the tabloid that the blonde bombshell is focusing on “resting right now,” and “she’s in the early stages, and she’s having a hard time with morning sickness.” There have been no comments from Stefani’s camp as to the validity of the story, but she previously told Marie Claire back in September 2012 that she hadn’t ruled out the possibility of having more children.

Considering Stefani and Rossdale have produced two of the cutest and most stylish celebrity kids, we’d be ecstatic to see their brood grow—and potentially include a daughter. At the very least, it would give Stefani inspiration to design more adorable kids’ clothes for Harajuku Mini, her line for Target.

As of late, Stefani has been spotted out in about in less form-fitting outfits than usual, causing many to speculate that she’s got something to hide.

What do you think—is Gwen Stefani pregnant?