Steal Her Style: Gwen Stefani Proves Maternity Wear Kicks Ass in This $73 Mini-Skirt

The Hollywood rock star with perhaps the most impeccable style, Gwen Stefani is now taking maternity-chic to another level. The star, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Gavin Rossdale, took her 7-year-old song Kingston to his soccer game in Los Angeles this weekend, and this is what she wore.

No one is better than Gwen at achieving that “I threw this on without really thinking” look that still somehow appears perfectly put-together. The round sunglasses, the on-trend camo print jacket, the perfectly pink pout, and the rugged rubber boots all say, “I’m the most badass mom around.” And then there’s that heather gray mini-skirt, which we found!

The maternity skirt comes by way of celebrity-loved brand Séraphine. The label’s Janine Grey jersey aline skirt with a zipper back is available currently on their site for a shockingly affordable $73; and while we would never encourage getting pregnant just so you could wear a maternity look, if we were to advocate such a thing, now would be the time.

Head over to Seraphine.com to shop the piece now!