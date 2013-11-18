StyleCaster
Steal Her Style: Gwen Stefani Proves Maternity Wear Kicks Ass in This $73 Mini-Skirt

The Hollywood rock star with perhaps the most impeccable style, Gwen Stefani is now taking maternity-chic to another level. The star, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Gavin Rossdale, took her 7-year-old song Kingston to his soccer game in Los Angeles this weekend, and this is what she wore.

Gwen Stefani Takes Kingston To His Soccer Game

Photo: Fame FlyNet

No one is better than Gwen at achieving that “I threw this on without really thinking” look that still somehow appears perfectly put-together. The round sunglasses, the on-trend camo print jacket, the perfectly pink pout, and the rugged rubber boots all say, “I’m the most badass mom around.” And then there’s that heather gray mini-skirt, which we found!

The maternity skirt comes by way of celebrity-loved brand Séraphine. The label’s Janine Grey jersey aline skirt with a zipper back is available currently on their site for a shockingly affordable $73; and while we would never encourage getting pregnant just so you could wear a maternity look, if we were to advocate such a thing, now would be the time.

Head over to Seraphine.com to shop the piece now!

