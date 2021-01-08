Gwen Stefani Just Officially Annulled Her Marriage With Gavin Rossdale After Her Engagement to Blake Shelton

Ready for a fresh start. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s marriage is annulled—finally—after Blake Shelton’s engagement. Stefani and Rossdale split in August 2015 after 14 years of marriage. The two share three kids: sons Kingston, 14, Apollo, 6, and Zuma, 12.

Five years after their split, source for Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, January 8, that the Catholic Church has “finally granted” for their marriage to be annulled. “Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal,” the insider said. “She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official.”

Stefani and Shelton got engaged in October 2020 six years after they met as judges on The Voice. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” Shelton wrote on his Instagram at the time. Before her annulment was granted, Stefani’s marriage to Rossdale served as a barrier for her and Shelton to tie the knot in a church.

“It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church,” a source told Us Weekly. In March 2019, a source told Us Weekly that Stefani “began the formal process” to have her marriage annulled by the Catholic church “so she can marry Blake and have it be recognized by the church.” “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this,” the insider continued.

Though their marriage was just annulled by the Catholic church, Stefani and Rossdale reached a settlement in their divorce in December 2020, according to People. The magazine reported that Rossdale was legally entitled to half of Stefani’s money and assets earned during their marriage because the two did not have a prenuptial agreement beforehand. However, after the settlement, People reported that Rossdale agreed to an unequal split of property, so Stefani will still leave their marriage with more.

According to People, Rossdale also agreed to 50-50 joint custody with stefani and didn’t ask for child support. A source told People at the time that Rossdale is doing well after his divorce was finalized. “He’s doing great,” the insider said. “When he’s not making music, he’s with the kids.”