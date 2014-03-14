Gwen Stefani’s Line for ShoeDazzle is Actually Really Cool

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to fashion design—she most recently collaborated on a non-denim jeans collection, and her funky clothing and accessories line L.A.M.B. launched in 2003, and has a significant fan base to date. But it’s also kind of aspirational in terms of its price range—shoes can go for upward of $500, and bags fall in the same pricing category. While her fans might want to shop it to death, it’s not always the easiest thing to do.

Perhaps Gwen knows that, because she teamed up with e-commerce site ShoeDazzle on a line of shoes and accessories that are just as stylish as her L.A.M.B. creations (if not more so), but a lot more affordable. The line, which Gwennie in her ultimate coolness has dubbed Gx, includes plenty of heels and bags that are equal parts chic and funky, and most of them are under $100.

Check out some of our favorites below, then head to ShoeDazzle to start shopping.