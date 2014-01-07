Gwen Stefani Is Designing a Non-Denim Line with a Denim Designer

Leave it to Gwen Stefani to team up with an accomplished denim designer to create a line of products that intend to replace denim entirely. The rocker and fashionista, who has been designing for years with her line L.A.M.B., has embarked on a new venture with Seven for All Mankind co-founder and veteran denim expert Michael Glasser on an 18-piece line of pieces that are inspired by denim but are pointedly not denim.
Called DWP (an acronym for Department of Water and Power), the collection was initially envisioned as a sustainable denim line that required no heat and only a gallon of water per item to produce, according to WWD. They then switched gears and started working on a non-denim line together, with pieces very affordable at between $80 and $140 wholesale. The slouchy pant is the staple of the colleciton, and comes in a fabric called Tencel, which mimicks a black leather or brushed silk effect.
MORE: 5 Professional Ways To Style Your Denim
“A lot of it is stuff I actually dreamed up,” Gwen told WWD. “But I’m always still missing those pieces and it’s so annoying, and I don’t mean to be greedy, but it’s the same with everyone. I’m like, ‘OK, am I really going to wear that again?’ So this is about trying to find that piece that is super wearable but you still feel cool in.”
MORE: Gwen Stefani’s Perfect Black Chelsea Boots
DWP is set to launch this Spring, and head to WWD to see more photos of the line!