Gwen Stefani Is Designing a Non-Denim Line with a Denim Designer

Leave it to Gwen Stefani to team up with an accomplished denim designer to create a line of products that intend to replace denim entirely. The rocker and fashionista, who has been designing for years with her line L.A.M.B., has embarked on a new venture with Seven for All Mankind co-founder and veteran denim expert Michael Glasser on an 18-piece line of pieces that are inspired by denim but are pointedly not denim.

Called DWP (an acronym for Department of Water and Power), the collection was initially envisioned as a sustainable denim line that required no heat and only a gallon of water per item to produce, according to WWD. They then switched gears and started working on a non-denim line together, with pieces very affordable at between $80 and $140 wholesale. The slouchy pant is the staple of the colleciton, and comes in a fabric called Tencel, which mimicks a black leather or brushed silk effect.

“A lot of it is stuff I actually dreamed up,” Gwen told WWD. “But I’m always still missing those pieces and it’s so annoying, and I don’t mean to be greedy, but it’s the same with everyone. I’m like, ‘OK, am I really going to wear that again?’ So this is about trying to find that piece that is super wearable but you still feel cool in.”

DWP is set to launch this Spring, and head to WWD to see more photos of the line!