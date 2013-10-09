Steal Her Style: Where To Find Gwen Stefani’s Badass Bolted Bracelet

If there’s one singular person in Hollywood we can count on to look amazing every single time she steps out, it’s Gwen Stefani. It doesn’t matter whether she’s going to an awards show or just taking her kids to a party around the block—Gwen’s rock star style stays in tact at all times.

And the latter is just what Stefani was doing this weekend in Los Angeles when she sported her latest amazing look. Wearing a pair of tattered jeans and an off-the-shoulder striped sweater, a just-starting-to-show pregnant Gwen accessorized her casual-cool look with CC Skye’s two-tone Venice bolt cuff, which you can nab for a relatively affordable $195!

Gwen is rocking the piece in a silver body with gold bolts, but it comes in gold with silver accents too. Take your pick, and tell us in the comments below how you would rock the bangle! Click here to shop the bracelet now.