We Tracked Down Gwen Stefani’s Perfect Black Chelsea Boots

If there’s one accessory we’re truly lusting after this cold season, it’s a solid pair of Chelsea boots. The classic ankle boot style, traditionally black and with a low heel, is one of those staple wardrobe pieces that goes with pretty much everything, is super practical due to its comfort, and looks incredibly chic—the rare fashion trifecta.

And, naturally, Gwen Stefani wears the punk rock-inspired accessories perfectly. She was out and about in Hollywood this weekend—hanging out with husband Gavin Rossdale and their two sons Zuma and Kingston—and we caught her stomping around in a perfect example of everything a Chelsea boot should be.

Gwen’s iteration of the Chelsea boot is, so to speak, a step above its standard design. With pointed toe and a tassel at the front, AllSaints’ Kiss Tassel Boot is a bit more of an elevated version of the classic shoe. You can shop the shoe—which a pregnant Gwen perfectly rocked with a full-on denim pantsuit reminiscent of a uniform worn by more than a few blue-collar workers—at AllSaints.com for $398.

The shoes are a bit of an investment piece, but they could definitely be more expensive for the quality of what you’re getting. Happy shopping!