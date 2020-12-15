Gwen Stefani Just Revealed How She Almost Ruined Blake Shelton’s Surprise Proposal

Imagine not showing up to your own engagement! That’s nearly what happened when Gwen Stefani almost ruined Blake Shelton’s proposal by trying to “get out of going” to the country singer’s Oklahoma ranch, which is where he popped the question in October.

The Voice coach, 51, revealed on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she had “no idea” of Shelton’s proposal plans and didn’t realize that her attempts to cancel their family trip to Oklahoma was accidentally getting in the way of their engagement. “I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family,” she told host Clarkson, 38, during her appearance on Tuesday, December 15. “I was like, ‘I think we should just cancel the trip.’ It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our family] was all there.”

Little did she know, Shelton, 44, had been planning to propose during the trip. During an episode of the Bobby Bones Show on December 14, the country singer revealed that he had the ring “for a couple of weeks” already. “To be honest with you, the scariest thing was, I had that ring in the compartment on the door of my truck for about a week,” he said. Stefani later learned of his secret plan to propose at their new home in Oklahoma. “We’re building a house there,” she told Clarkson. “We were going to go from one part of the land to the other part of the land to go to see the house. And meanwhile, Blake had had this ring for a couple of weeks and nobody knew.”

“I walked in and my son was sitting right by this fireplace and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, ‘Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?'” Stefani added. “So I open the cabinet and there was like a ring in a box and I was like, ‘Ah! What? Are you serious?'” And then, of course, she said yes!

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement on Tuesday, October 27, with a sweet photo shared on Instagram. “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx” Stefani captioned her post, which pictured her kissing Shelton and showing off her massive engagement ring. Over on his page, Shelton wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”