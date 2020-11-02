Gwen Stefani Is Getting a Prenup With Blake Shelton After Not Having One With Her Ex-Husband

Protecting what’s theirs. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got a prenup before their engagement.

A source told Us Weekly on Sunday, November 1, that the “Hollaback Girl” singer and the “Honeybee” crooner had a prenup in the works “months” before Shelton proposed. “They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” the insider said. “The process has been extremely effortless.” In fact, the prenup process has been so easy for the couple that the source noted that there have been “no hiccups, or outrageous demands” from either Stefani or Shelton.

As for why Stefani and Shelton decided to have a prenup, the insider notes that the No Doubt member didn’t have a prenup with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, which motivated her to legally protect her assets when she marries Shelton. “She just can’t afford to not have it with Blake,” the insider said.

The source also noted that the prenup discussions haven’t affected Stefani and Shelton’s relationships. “These are two mature adults that love each other,” the insider said.

Shelton and Stefani, who met as coaches on season 7 of The Voice in 2014 and started dating soon after, confirmed their engagement in October with matching photos on their Instagrams. “Yes please,” Stefani captioned a photo of her kissing her soon-to-be husband as she showed off her engagement ring.

Shelton, who proposed to Stefani after five years of dating, posted the same photo on his Instagram with the caption: “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” A source told Us Weekly at the time that Shelton asked Stefani’s father, Dennis Stefani, for his blessing before he proposed to his daughter. “Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” the source said. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

A source also told HollywoodLife at the time that Shelton proposed to Stefani in mid-October in a chapel he built specifically for her in Oklahoma, where he lives and where the couple quarantined for months. “He originally built the chapel for Gwen because she is a very devout Catholic and he wanted to make her feel comfortable with her transition from LA to Oklahoma. Her faith is incredibly important to her and Blake knows that,” the insider said.