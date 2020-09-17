Gwen Stefani Just Photoshopped Blake Shelton Over a Picture of Her Ex-Husband

He’s out of the picture? Gwen Stefani photoshopped Blake Shelton over Gavin Rossdale‘s photo, and fans can’t decide whether it was funny or shady. (Perhaps both!) In honor of the 2020 American Country Music Awards on Wednesday, September 16, the “Hollaback Girl” singer took to her Instagram to post a picture of her and Shelton on a “date night.”

The pictures showed Stefani in a crop top and jeans as her boyfriend wore a cowboy hat and a long coat. However, upon a closer look, fans discovered that the picture wasn’t a recent photo of Stefani and Shelton (her haircut was also a dead giveaway), but a throwback of Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. To cut out of her husband, Stefani literally photoshopped a picture of Shelton on top of him.

“#datenight @acmawards w my boo🥰 @blakeshelton gx,” she captioned the photo.

“You did NOT with this photoshopping!!!! 😂 😂 😂,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING 🤣what an incredible upgrade from the original too 💀💀💀💀💀💀”

Stefani posted the original photo in in 2014 in honor of her and Rossdale’s wedding anniversary. The couple married in 2002 and divorced in 2016. The two share three kids: Kingston Rossdale, 14, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 6, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 12.

Stefani’s photoshopped picture with Shelton also comes amid rumors that the two have had relationship issues while in quarantine. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the couple’s relationship is the worst it’s ever been as they’ve been stuck inside with each other. “They feel suffocated and stressed,” the insider said “They’re both stretched to the limit.”

The insider continued, “Friends say this move has turned into a nightmare. This is the toughest period they’ve had so far without a doubt.”

News of Shelton and Stefani’s relationship issues comes after the couple purchased a $13.2 million mansion in Encino in May. The two officially moved into the home in September, just as Stefani’s sons were starting school.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”