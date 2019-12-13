Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Duet on ‘Nobody But You’ Is Honestly Too Sweet for Words

Scroll To See More Images

This decade’s most unexpected couple is wooing us over with a brand new duet, and honestly, there’s so much to unpack in it. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s “Nobody But You” lyrics and meaning are so romantic, it’s borderline unacceptable—I mean, save some love for the rest of us, you two! We’re not mad at it, though. Besides; there’s plenty else to listen to and enjoy on Shelton’s new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country if you’re not into it. The album, which was released Friday, December 13, boasts a dozen songs, including this new collaboration between these The Voice co-stars.

“I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight during a backstage interview after filming The Voice. “I’m a little bit of a jerk to [fellow coach Kelly Clarkson] still, but I was a jerk to everybody… Look how nice I am now,” he said, jokingly referring to the fact that Gwen has sincerely made him a better person. And the same is true for Stefani.

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” she said. “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well—not to change the subject—but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

The love is going strong with these two, and while they’ve dealt with shade from Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, from time to time, it’s not enough to rain on their happy parade. Speaking of which… Here are some of the lyrical highlights of their gushiest duet together to date.

“When you love someone, they say you set ‘em free / But that ain’t gonna work for me.”

No letting go between these two! If only Blake were so sure about setting Miranda Lambert free before cheating (or vice versa? Nobody’s still so sure about that one.)

“I don’t wanna look back in 30 years / And wonder who you’re married to.”

So it’s confirmed! Blake clearly has interest in getting married to Gwen. But recent reports suggest that the only thing holding them back is a matter of religious interference: Gwen, who is a practicing Roman Catholic, has yet to have her previous marriage officially annulled by the church—a process that’s put her marriage to Blake on hold for the time being.

“Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

These two are in it for the long-haul. This is some forever love, and we can’t help but gush over it.