Blake & Gwen Just Got Their Marriage License a 2 Weeks After Rumors They Had a Secret Wedding

We need to know: Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married or not? While we don’t know the answer for certain, we do know that they’re at least one step closer to tying the knot.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, obtained their marriage license rom the Johnson County District Court Clerk in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. According to Oklahoma state law, Gwen and Blake will have 10 days to marry after purchasing the license, and their ceremony must take place within state lines. This means that Gwen and Blake’s wedding will need to be in Oklahoma and between June 29 and July 8.

News of Gwen and Blake’s marriage license comes two weeks after rumors that the couple had already tied the knot. The rumors came after Gwen was photographed in June with what looked like a diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring. The pictures came a day after the No Doubt member posted an Instagram photo of her drinking a glass of wine with the text, “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED.” Gwen captioned the picture with several wedding-related emojis such as a bride emoji and a ring emoji: “👰🏼‍♀️💍🥰”

A source told Us Weekly in December 2020 that Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his ranch, which he and Gwen planned to use for a wedding that would “most likely” happen in 2021.

Blake and Gwen, who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014 and started dating in 2015, got engaged in October 2020. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Blake captioned an Instagram photo at the time of him and Gwen kissing. Gwen posted the same picture with the note, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

The couple got engaged in Oklahoma, where Blake owns a ranch. A source told Us Weekly in December 2020 that Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his ranch, which he and Gwen planned to use for a wedding that would “most likely” happen in 2021.

In an interview on the TODAY show in March, Blake also confirmed that he and Gwen planned to get married in the summer. “So hopefully this summer now,” he said. “I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know,” Blake said. He continued, “We’re just waiting every day like everybody else to see what our summer is going to look like and go from there.” He also teased at the time that her nuptials looked more like an “amazing concert wedding” with how many musicians he and Gwen invited. “It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden,” he joked. “I’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it. I hope so. I don’t know.”

In an episode of The Voice in May, Blake opened up about how Gwen was the “greatest thing” to come out of the show. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice? That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me,” he said.

The Voice is available to stream on Peacock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.