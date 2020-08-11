Gwen Stefani’s Reaction to Dua Lipa Mistaking Blake Shelton as Her ‘Husband’ Is Priceless

There’s no ring on her finger yet. Gwen Stefani corrected Dua Lipa calling Blake Shelton her “husband.” In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, August 10, Stefani had an awkward moment with Dua, who was the guest host of the episode, when the “New Rules” singer mistake Blake as the No Doubt member’s “husband.”

The moment came when Dua asked Gwen about how she’s been enjoying her time on “husband Blake Shelton’s” Oklahoma ranch while in quarantine. “Well he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Gwen responded.

The “Sweet Escape” singer went on to tell the Grammy winner about how her quarantine has been like with so many people at her boyfriend’s ranch. Along with the couple, Gwen’s three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo 6, have also been quarantining with them. The “Hollaback Girl” singer’s brother, his family and a friend are also staying with the couple.

“We had, like, 15 people,” Gwen told Dua. ” It was really actually a lot of fun at first. All the sudden work is over and you just get to indulge on being on this ranch. Every day was a new thing. Like, ‘A baby armadillo today!’ Or ‘We got baby wild hogs!’ Everything turned into, like, learning how to cook sourdough bread like everybody else in the world. We just had a lot of fun.”

Gwen and Blake have been dating since 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice. Gwen divorced Gavin in 2016 after 14 years of marriage. Blake, for his part, was married to Miranda Lambert before his relationship with Gwen. The two divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage. The “Honeybee” singer was also married to Keynette Gern from 2003 to 2006.

In June 2020, a source told Entertainment Tonight about how Blake and Gwen are in “no rush” to tie the knot. “People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot, but she is in no hurry,” the insider said. “Right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner. Gwen and Blake trust and love each other and have truly built a wonderful family together, so right now she feels like she doesn’t need to rock the boat.”

The source also talked about Gwen’s excitement to return to The Voice. “Gwen is over the moon she’s back on The Voice!” the insider said. “While she loved her downtime in the country with Blake and the kids, she is really looking forward to getting back to work. As much as Gwen loves her family life at home, she needs that outlet. She is a hard worker and so motivated. She says it’s in her blood. Her love of music has always been the driving force in her career.”

In June 2019, Blake told Entertainment Tonight about how he and Gwen will keep their engagement private if they ever decide to marry. “I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he said at the time. “When it happens, you’ll hear about it.”

He continued, “She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level. It’s unbelievable how supportive she is.”