Gwen & Blake Just Reunited With Her Ex-Husband After Rumors They Were on ‘Rocky Terms’

Family reunion. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reunited with Gavin Rossdale after rumors the exes were on “rocky terms.” Gwen and Blake were seen at her 7-year-old son Apollo’s baseball game in Studio City, California, on November 14, 2021.

Also at the same was Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, who saw two rows behind her, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Also with Gwen and Blake were her parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani. For the game, Gwen wore a red Adidas tracksuit with pink-and-white checkered Van slip-on sneakers. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in a messy bun, and she finished the look with a signature red lip. Blake, for his part, wore a black short-sleeve buttoned-down shirt, jeans, brown boots and white-and-green baseball cap.

Gavin could be seen in a white T-shirt and olive green cargo pants. According to the Daily Mail’s photos, Gavin stood up at several points take photos of Apollo and cheer on his son. Gwen and Blake were also photographed earlier in the game carrying chairs as Apollo walked beside them with a baseball mitt and a black backpack.

The reunion comes after a source told OK! magazine in July 2021 that Gwen and Gavin, who divorced in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, were on “rocky terms”over Blake’s relationship with their sons: Apollo, 7, Zuma, 13, and Kingston, 15. According to the insider, Blake, who married Gwen in July 2021, was “super excited” to officially become a stepdad to her sons but knew that Gavin also had his own “rules” around what Blake was allowed to do as Apollo, Zuma and Kingston’s stepfather.

“Gavin wants to lay down some ground rules,” a source said at the time “He’s gotten ticked off at Blake in the past for seemingly overstepping his bounds, and is ready to make it clear he has final authority with the boys…[He] also wants to make it clear that badmouthing him in front of the kids won’t be tolerated.”

The insider explained that, while Gwen and Gavin were on “rocky terms,” he wanted to have a talk with Blake about his sons because he knows he’ll “always” have a co-parenting relationship with him and Gwen. “Gavin would like to say his piece sooner rather than later,” the source said. “Gavin may still be on rocky terms with Gwen, but he’ll always be a part of those boys’ lives.”

A source told Us Weekly in September 2021 about how Blake feels “more secure” with Gwen than anyone else he’s been with, including his ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Blake is much more secure with Gwen,” the insider said. “He can trust her, and there is a mutual level of respect.” The source explained that Blake and Gwen work because they’re committed to seeing each other despite their busy schedules. “It was something Blake insisted on,” the insider said. “They also deal with problems as soon as they surface. Nothing lingers.”

The source also added that “Blake could never be vulnerable in his first two marriages.” Blake was married Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015, and elementary school teacher Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006.