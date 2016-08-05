Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Might Be Engaged, Apparently Hired a Wedding Planner

While there’s no official word that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, TMZ is reporting the couple have hired celebrity wedding planner—nay “wedding designer”—Jerri Woolworth.

Jerri Woolworth has offices in New York and Tennessee, and has planned weddings ranging from 15 people to 15,000. Her company’s official response on the rumors are “no comment.”

The non-announcement isn’t entirely unexpected—the couple pretty much fell in love on camera while working on The Voice this past year—but it’s no less surprising. When they began dating late last fall, it seemed like such an unlikely coupling that we first wrote the relationship off as a tune-in strategy for The Voice. But here we are, nearly a year later, with endless footage of their obvious attraction, a wedding planner, and Gwen’s Instagram as documentation of their bliss.

But with no ring and no announcement, we wait. We’ll just have to make do with this photo of the two that Gwen posted on Wednesday.