Gwen Stefani Just Revealed if She’s Asked Adam Levine to Perform at Her Wedding to Blake Shelton

A Voice reunion. Gwen Stefani wants Adam Levine to perform at her wedding to Blake Shelton—but there’s a reason she hasn’t asked him yet.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, April 22, the No Doubt singer revealed that she would “love” for her former Voice coach to be her wedding singer but doesn’t think that it will happen. “I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding,” she said. “I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we’re just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We’re keeping it very simple.”

Stefani also revealed that she doesn’t expect the guest list to be star-studded, but that doesn’t mean her nuptials will be any less fun. “It’s gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family,” she said. “We are looking forward to that though. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna make it really fun.”

She continued, “But it’s not gonna be a big, like, you know, it’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something.”

In an interview with Meyer in December 2020, Shelton also expressed his interest in Levine and Maroon 5 performing at his wedding. “I’ve decided that I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” he said. He continued, “Their music is so boring that it won’t distract from the festivities and the reception.”

Levine, for his part, told SiriusXM in March that he isn’t interested in a gig at Shelton and Stefani’s wedding unless it pays the big bucks. “They can’t afford me,” he joked. He then went on to admit that he “would love” and “be honored” to be Stefani and Shelton’s wedding singer. “They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody,” he said.

Levine also reacted to Shelton telling Meyer that he wants him to play at his wedding. “I’m sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I’m like, ‘Man, fuck you, I’m not coming to play your wedding,'” he joked.

