Guy Laliberte: First Clown in Space

Today is a day that we cross off one more thing on our list of things to do before we die…not because we accomplished it, but because someone got to it first. Guy Laliberte, owner of the world’s premier circus company, Cirque du Soleil, officially claimed the title of first clown in space this morning. As in, former stilt-walker gets shot up in a rocket into the galaxy. Shucks…we were really jonesing for that title.

Departing from the Baikonur cosmodrome launch facility in Kazakhstan, Canadian-born Laliberte was launched into the atmosphere towards the International Space Station, along with two professional astronauts: Russian Maxim Surayev and American Jeffrey Williams; the threesome was successfully orbiting above Earth within minutes.

The billionaire Cirque du Soleil founder, who owns a 95 percent stake in the company, paid $35 mill for the 12-day other-wordly vacation, and he was in quite the jolly spirits before takeoff. With his send off from Earth, Laliberte broke out in song and donned a signature red clown nose while his wife, former model Claudia Barilla, watched his departure, wearing a yellow clown nose in his honor while holding their child.

“I am going with my sense of humour,” Laliberte said before the mission departed. “Even in serious things you need to leave a place for humour.” We couldn’t agree more.

If it seems random that the 50-year-old clown should be chosen for this escapade, well, it sort of is–but Laliberte plans to use the experience as a way to gain awareness for the planet’s current water shortage crisis. And make us laugh in the process.

Maybe someday when we have $35 million at our disposal, we’ll become the first StyleCasters in space! That’s a record no one can take away from us.