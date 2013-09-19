Guy Creates the ‘McEverything’ Using Every McDonald’s Sandwich on the Menu

Some people have going to the Taj Mahal on their bucket list. Others want to go sky diving. Well, at the top of the bucket list of Nick, the blogger behind Dude Foods, was apparently ordering every sandwich at McDonald’s and then stacking them on top of each other. And that is exactly what he recently did.

The cost of the creation was $141.33 including the one Diet Coke that he ordered to go along with it. He combined both breakfast sandwiches and regular sandwiches, creating the monster sandwich to end all sandwiches with 43 sandwiches total. Wondering how he kept the whole thing together? Apparently he did it by using a lot of bamboo skewers.

As for why it took him so long to actually do this, Nick explained on his blog: “Honestly, I figured that if I went into a McDonald’s location and ordered 43 different sandwiches—which is how many the fast food giant offered as of the writing of this story—that they’d either think I was totally insane or just completely hate me for having them make so many different sandwiches as part of just one order. I finally decided to give it a shot though and I’m happy to report that the entire crew at the McDonald’s located on 66th and North Avenue in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin was more than accommodating. They even seemed a little excited to see just how tall the McEverything turned out to be.”

Read about the entire food adventure over at dudefoods.com and weigh in with your opinion below!

