Gummy Bears: A Parent’s Worst Enemy

Are kids using gummy bears for the purposes of evil? (And you thought marijuana candy was a bad influence.)

The Huffington Post reportsthe latest trend in undercover drinking is especially clever Teens are using gummy candy (bears and worms to be exact) to get drunk. They soak the candy in alcohol,Keloland.com reports.

There comes a time in every parent-child relationship when you realize your child is drinking. My mother found out after I left for college and discovered the bottles hidden underneath my bed. (What can I say? Senior Trig was a real brain drain.)

But times they are a changin’ and kids are way more savvy than my generation ever was — you know, sneaking into the woods with spiked Sprite bottles and stealing booze from the liquor cabinet after our parents went to bed. They’ve gotten wiley and devious in a way that suggests some Croation arms dealer has a popular smuggling blog online somewhere, clearly outlining ways in which to jack your gummies so they fall into a 10% alcohol category.

I wonder how drunk you can really get sucking drops of liquor out of a gummy bear? And how long must you soak them? I mean, compared to that whole snorting bath salts thing, I say this is kind of ingenious in a won’t-kill-your-brain-cells-but-still-works-on-PMS-cravings sort of way.