25 Guilt-Free Buys Under $50 For The Rainy Weekend Ahead

Meghan Blalock
by
Chances are, if you live anywhere in the continental United States that’s not Miami or Malibu, you’ll be experiencing a whole lot of dismal, rainy weather this weekend. The abysmal forecast includes showers and thunderstorms from New York to Chicago to Houston and—if you’re like us—that means a whole lot of staying inside. Which really only leads to only one thing: online shopping!

But, dear wallets, never fear! There’s a way to spend an entire weekend shopping online without breaking the bank. The proof: We’ve gathered 25 stylish pieces that are all cute, easy to wear, and under $50.

Click through the gallery above to shop 25 budget-friendly pieces this rainy weekend!

MORE: Resale Guide: Where to Sell Your Clothing Online 

Aztec Sundress, $50; at ASOS

Triple Wrap Bracelet, $45; at Accessories by Ash

Lace and Floral Print Crop Top, $45; at Topshop

Pleated Skirt, $30; at Uniqlo

Neon Clutch, $20; at Zara

Floral Flats, $40; at ModCloth

Fringe Scarf, $38; at Vera Bradley

Straw Hat, $40; at J.Crew

Cutout Swimsuit, $38; at River Island

Sheer Crop Top, $48; at Topshop

Jean Shorts, $38; at River Island

Frosted Neon Earrings, $28; at C. Wonder

Silk Tee, $40; at Madewell

Chino Short, $45; at J.Crew

Maxi Dress, $30; at Old Navy

Ombré Tights, $40; at BZR

Derek Lam Tunic Dress, $30; at Kohl's

Zip Clutch, $40; at Fossil

Micro-Dot Skinny Jeans, $15; at Old Navy

Skinny Leather Belt, $33; at J.Crew

Duro Olowu Print Dress, $40; at JC Penney

Skater Skirt, $48; at Nasty Gal

Dark Floral Sunglasses, $15; at Pacsun

Neon Sneakers, $50; at Keds

Fade Knit Sweater, $48; at Nasty Gal

