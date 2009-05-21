Guitar Hero 5 Bands Announced

Megan Fox Guitar Hero fans will be excited to hear that Guitar Hero 5 will feature at least 85 different bands. Not only will Guitar Hero continue to incorporate classic rockers such as Johnny Cash, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan in to their repertoire, it will also include bands that “the kids– with their baggy jeans and those Dawson Rivers kids– are more hip with” like Kings of Leon, The White Stripes, and Vampire Weekend.

Guitar Hero 5 will be out September 1st.

PS: “Dawson Rivers kids” is from 10 Things I Hate About You which is apparently becoming a television show. Uhhhmmm… I can name about 45 things I already hate about that television show…