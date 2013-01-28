StyleCaster
Guilt-Free Shopping Guide: 50 Major Fashion Finds Under $50

Perrie Samotin
We’ll admit it: Online shopping is a critical part of our daily routine. In fact, our day isn’t complete without browsing our beloved bookmarked sites for pretty much anything and everything style related.

The Web, however, can be a bit of a danger to our wallets. There are so many fabulous sites; it’s easy to get more than a little carried away.

Lucky for you, we scoured tons of online stores to find 50 of the coolest, chicest, most interesting clothing, shoes, and accessories with which to build your wardrobe — all $50 or under. Hopefully, you’ll not only get some killer stuff (guilt-free!), but also discover some new spots add to your online arsenal. And to those who say web shopping doesn’t offer the same sensory experience as actual brick-and-mortar retail therapy, well, we defy you to click through this gallery and not buy at least one thing. Happy shopping!

Dolman Sleeve Sweater, $49; at Style by Marina

Polka Dot Blouse, $32; at Romwe

Shaggy Faux-Fur Belted Coat, $39.50; at ASOS

Metallic Silver Tee, $29; at Mikkat Market 

Theyskens' Theory Carop Fintana Tee, $50; at Theory

Metal Trim Oxfords, $24.80; at Forever 21 

Striped Boat Neck, $19.90; at Uniqlo

Asymmetrical Button Shirt, $49.99; at Romwe

Chunky Knit Turban, $17.59; at ASOS

Marc by Marc Jacobs Rust Striped Jersey Tee, $27; at SSense

Kinshasa Necklace, $32; at Need Supply Co.

Black Pearl Droplets Knit, $35; at Dorothy Perkins

Deena & Ozzy Metallic Loafers, $12.99; at Urban Outfitters

White Dot Sailor Top, $40; at Pixie Market

ASOS Liberty Pointed Flats, $43.85; at ASOS

Narciso Rodriguez for DesignNation Crepe Blazer, $33; at Kohl's

Zip Jacket with Faux Leather Sleeves, $39.99; at Zara

Madden Girl Dontee Boot, $39.95; at Amazon

Faux Fur Trapper Hat, $29.99; at Express

Striped Pointelle Sweater, $17.80; at Forever 21

Muse Ankle Boot, $46.99; at Need Supply Co.

Denim Western Shirt, $29.99; at American Eagle

Asymmetric Pleated Blouse, $24.99; at Mango

Chrystie Bib Necklace, $38; at BaubleBar

Printed Canvas Oxfords, $49.95; at Gap

Ralph Lauren Denim & Supply Colored Skinny Jean, $48.99; at Ralph Lauren 

Burnout Baseball Tee, $29; at Mikkat Market

Printed Blouse, $39.95; at H&M

One-Shoulder Shift Dress, $28; at Urban 1972

Cafe Capri in Wool, $49.99; at  J. Crew

Canvas Flap Backback, $48.60; at Make Me Chic

Slim Print Pants, $39; at Joe Fresh

Cambridge Knit, $25.50; at Nasty Gal

Lorne Skinny True Blue Jeans, $27.97; at Quicksilver

Mixed Metal Keepers Belt, $48; at C. Wonder

Guilliana Skirt, $30; at Brandy Mellville 

W118 by Walter Baker Kristy Two-Tone Chiffon Blouse, $48.60; The Outnet

Faux Suede Platform Sandals, $32.80; at Forever 21

Rib & Lace Turtleneck, $48; at Free People

1717 Olive Graphic Fair Isle Hat, $14.99; at Madewell

Bleeding Heart Necklace, $20; at Alex & Chloe

Darlene Dress, $48; at Brandy Melville

Aubin & Wills Carraville Mini Skirt, $48; at The Outnet

Coletta Striped Bow Blouse, $33; at Sosie

May 28th Graphic Watch, $39; at Yellow Plum 

Stateside Long Sleeve Pocket Tee, $39.99; at Piperlime

Aqua Marled Crewneck Sweater, $34; at Bloomingdale's

Ark & Co. Tie Neck Metallic Blouse, $45; at Piperlime

Fossil Zipper Key Clutch, $50; at Macy's 

Calvin Klein Stretch-Jersey Yoga Pants, $49; at Net-a-Porter

