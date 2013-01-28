Guilt-Free Shopping Guide: 50 Major Fashion Finds Under $50

We’ll admit it: Online shopping is a critical part of our daily routine. In fact, our day isn’t complete without browsing our beloved bookmarked sites for pretty much anything and everything style related.
The Web, however, can be a bit of a danger to our wallets. There are so many fabulous sites; it’s easy to get more than a little carried away.
Lucky for you, we scoured tons of online stores to find 50 of the coolest, chicest, most interesting clothing, shoes, and accessories with which to build your wardrobe — all $50 or under. Hopefully, you’ll not only get some killer stuff (guilt-free!), but also discover some new spots add to your online arsenal. And to those who say web shopping doesn’t offer the same sensory experience as actual brick-and-mortar retail therapy, well, we defy you to click through this gallery and not buy at least one thing. Happy shopping!
Click through to shop 50 stylish finds—all under $50!
Polka Dot Blouse, $32; at Romwe
Shaggy Faux-Fur Belted Coat, $39.50; at ASOS
Theyskens' Theory Carop Fintana Tee, $50; at Theory
Striped Boat Neck, $19.90; at Uniqlo
Asymmetrical Button Shirt, $49.99; at Romwe
Chunky Knit Turban, $17.59; at ASOS
Marc by Marc Jacobs Rust Striped Jersey Tee, $27; at SSense
ASOS Liberty Pointed Flats, $43.85; at ASOS
Narciso Rodriguez for DesignNation Crepe Blazer, $33; at Kohl's
Zip Jacket with Faux Leather Sleeves, $39.99; at Zara
Madden Girl Dontee Boot, $39.95; at Amazon
Faux Fur Trapper Hat, $29.99; at Express
Asymmetric Pleated Blouse, $24.99; at Mango
Printed Canvas Oxfords, $49.95; at Gap
Ralph Lauren Denim & Supply Colored Skinny Jean, $48.99; at Ralph Lauren
Printed Blouse, $39.95; at H&M
Cafe Capri in Wool, $49.99; at J. Crew
W118 by Walter Baker Kristy Two-Tone Chiffon Blouse, $48.60; The Outnet
Faux Suede Platform Sandals, $32.80; at Forever 21
1717 Olive Graphic Fair Isle Hat, $14.99; at Madewell
Aubin & Wills Carraville Mini Skirt, $48; at The Outnet
Coletta Striped Bow Blouse, $33; at Sosie
Stateside Long Sleeve Pocket Tee, $39.99; at Piperlime
Ark & Co. Tie Neck Metallic Blouse, $45; at Piperlime
Fossil Zipper Key Clutch, $50; at Macy's
Calvin Klein Stretch-Jersey Yoga Pants, $49; at Net-a-Porter