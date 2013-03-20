How to Take a Stylish Mug Shot, With Examples from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, More

Typically, when you’re in a situation in which you’re getting your mug shot taken, it’s no laughing matter. Whatever brought you into the precinct is likely a punishable offense, and should not be taken lightly—but that doesn’t mean you can’t try to appear presentable in your booking photo. In fact, some celebrities have made an art out of looking good, mostly because they know their stylish mug shots will be released to the public and immediately splashed across the Internet hours later.
Between quick makeup retouching, speedy hair pinning, and simply brushing their hair, there are plenty of quick tips and tricks to be learned from stars who have found themselves in compromising mug shot situations. From Lindsay Lohan‘s recent mug shot (released last night) to Gossip singer Beth Ditto‘s mug shot in Oregon, there are plenty of stylish examples to use as a guide for how anyone can manage to look presentable—even less than desirable circumstances.
For a look at some surprisingly stylish celebrity mug shots—and what you can learn from each—click through the slideshow above!
Lindsay Lohan: Released yesterday, Lohan's sixth mug shot truly demonstrates that she's a total pro at these photos. Between an on-trend varsity jacket, artfully pulled-back hair, neutral makeup tones, and just the right amount of bronzer, LiLo looks more comfortable in her booking photo than she does on the red carpet. No one loves how they look at their palest, so our takeaway here is that a minor tan is a crucial part of an acceptable booking photo.
Beth Ditto: This past weekend, Ditto, lead singer of band Gossip, was arrested for disorderly conduct in Oregon. Known for her eccentric onstage looks characterized by tons of eyeshadow and liner, Ditto looked radiant and refined in scarce makeup. If you're heading out for a night of debauchery, Ditto teaches us that it's best to keep it simple and classic.
Paris Hilton: It's safe to say that no one else has really taken a mug shot as fabulous as Paris Hilton's. The heiress and perpetual party girl pushed her extensions behind her ears, made sure her stylish braids were intact, reapplied her lip gloss, and put on her best mischievous pout for this 2010 mug shot. Hilton is one-woman proof that if you're wearing the right outfit (hint: something strapless) and have your hair done appropriately, you can treat any booking photo like it's a Maxim shoot.
Amanda Bynes: Bynes had been out of the spotlight for a few years until last April, when a few driving-related incidents occurred and she was forced to take this gem of a mug shot. This teaches us a few lessons. Firstly, highlighting your eyes is always a good idea as hers look stunning thanks to a few swipes of eyeliner (likely applied in the back of the squad car). Secondly, stick-straight hair can look unhealthy and unflattering to your facial features. Bynes should have gone for a more elegantly tousled look if she wanted to appropriately show off her new lavender locks.
Colleen Shannon: Shannon, a model who has been seen in the pages of Playboy and other magazines, was booked back in August for illegally smuggling someone into the U.S. via the Canadian border. When it came time for her to take her mug shot, she utilized her modeling skills to the fullest. When she turned her head, she pursed her lips and gave the camera some serious face. A picture says a thousand words, and this one says "glamorous."
Samantha Ronson: In order to take a truly stylish mug shot, DJ Samantha Ronson abided by a very simple philosophy: She totally owned it. First of all, her striped shirt was seriously on trend and photographs well. But the real victory is in her cocky snarl. Ronson made the best of her unfortunate situation by demonstrating her It-girl prowess. Perhaps she learned the art of the mug shot from ex-girlfriend Lindsay Lohan.
Snooki: When "Jersey Shore" star Snooki was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct back in summer 2010, she stumbled into her mug shot with completely disheveled hair and makeup running down her face. At this point, there was no saving her. She did the best she could to keep her eyes open and appear remorseful, which at least was better than celebrities like Nicolas Cage who have taken mug shots in which they appear to be completely asleep.
Daryl Hannah: When stunning actress Hannah was arrested last October for trespassing and resisting arrest relating to an oil pipeline protest, she took a gorgeous mug shot. Thanks to genetics, Hannah has a leg up on most of us, but one takeaway is that it's best to be completely relaxed. Hannah kept her hair down, her comfortable—and stylish—button-down on, and her gaze blank.
