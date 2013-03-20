How to Take a Stylish Mug Shot, With Examples from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, More

Typically, when you’re in a situation in which you’re getting your mug shot taken, it’s no laughing matter. Whatever brought you into the precinct is likely a punishable offense, and should not be taken lightly—but that doesn’t mean you can’t try to appear presentable in your booking photo. In fact, some celebrities have made an art out of looking good, mostly because they know their stylish mug shots will be released to the public and immediately splashed across the Internet hours later.

Between quick makeup retouching, speedy hair pinning, and simply brushing their hair, there are plenty of quick tips and tricks to be learned from stars who have found themselves in compromising mug shot situations. From Lindsay Lohan‘s recent mug shot (released last night) to Gossip singer Beth Ditto‘s mug shot in Oregon, there are plenty of stylish examples to use as a guide for how anyone can manage to look presentable—even less than desirable circumstances.

