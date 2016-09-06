The Best Pasta in Rome, Plus 9 of the City’s Best (and Most Photogenic) Stops

Ah, Rome, the gorgeous capital of incredible Italia; the site of mega-important historic sites like the Colosseum, Pantheon, and Sistine Chapel; and also a paradise of heavenly pastas and gelato. No wonder it inspires Eat, Pray, Love-esque journeys of finding your higher self—while devouring carbs and reveling in Italian history.

Below, we’ve gathered 10 of the city’s most epic Instagrammable things to eat, see, and do.

Visit the Pantheon.

Built around 118 A.D. and dedicated to the gods of Pagan Rome, no visit to the city is complete without experiencing this epic and impressively well-preserved temple.

Eat a authentic local pasta.

Osteria Bonelli is an osteria located in the Torpignattara neighborhood where the pasta is homemade, the wine is wonderful, and they’re both surprisingly cheap. Just know that you’ll be getting the real experience when you go, since most of the staff don’t speak English—which ultimately won’t matter much, since everything tastes amazing.

Be blown away by the Colosseum.

Another one of Rome’s breathtaking tributes to history, the Colosseum is an ancient ampitheatre that was commissioned by an emperor in 72 A.D. and built of concrete, stone, and sand. When you visit, prepare to be awed by the structure’s sheer size: It towers at 157 feet high and 615 feet wide.

Grab espresso and a pastry.

Pasticceria Regoli serves up one of the best breakfasts in Rome, and it’s been doing so for more than 100 years! Highlights at this local institution include the maritozzi sweet buns, coffee, tarts, and jam cakes.

Visit the Galleria Borghese.

For a phenomenal look at Italian art without the overwhelment of a huge museum, go to the Galleria Borghese, which houses Renaissance and baroque art, antiquities, and sculptures, in just 20 exquisitely curated rooms.

Wander down Via del Boschetto.

Located in the trendy neighborhood of Monti, Via del Boschetto is a street that boasts tons of great shopping and restaurant options. Its boho vibe will add some character to your Instagram feed—not to mention what the treasures you’ll find in the vintage shops can add to your wardrobe.

Indulge in fresh Italian seafood.

Set in the glamorous, old-school Coppi neighborhood, Capo Boi is a Sardinian kitchen specializing in seafood. The menu’s on the pricey side, but you won’t regret splurging on the sautéed mussels, sea-bass carpaccio, and mixed grilled fish—or anything else, for that matter.

Make a wish at the Trevi Fountain.

Likely the world’s most famous fountain, Trevi was built in 19 B.C. and is Rome’s largest monumental baroque fountain (the city has dozens). Legend has it that if you toss in a coin, you’re ensured a trip back to Rome. Reason enough to throw one in (and ‘gram it) no?

Indulge in some of Rome’s best gelato.

Fatamorgana might be a “chain” in Rome (there are several locations), but that’s not indicative of the quality of gelato it serves. With a constantly changing selection and creative flavors, you’ll want to taste and Instagram lots of Fatamorgana’s options. But if forced to choose, you might want to try its bestseller: basil, walnuts, and honey.

Marvel at the Sistine Chapel.

To cap off a gastronomically and aesthetically mind-blowing trip, make your way to the Sistine Chapel, which is the official residence of the Pope in Vatican City. It’s also the site of Michelangelo‘s most famous works of art, including paintings that cover the chapel’s massive vaulted ceiling, and depict the lives of Moses and Jesus.