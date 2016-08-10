The Insider’s Travel Guide to Cartagena, Colombia

As director of marketing at Skipper—a website that lets you book blocks of rooms at hotels for groups at discounted rates—Stephanie Sprayregen deals with travel, and travelers, for a living. So when we found out that she was headed to Cartagena, Colombia for five days, we asked if she’d be willing to document her trip and let us in on the best things she ate, saw, and did while she was there.

Below, read about Sprayregen’s experience in her own words, and take notes for the day when you might be lucky enough to visit this vibrant city.

Cartagena, Colombia is a quick five-hour flight from New York City—the ideal getaway for those who want a taste of rich, colorful culture without jet lag. The moment I stepped on Colombian soil, I could feel the rush of humidity and heat overwhelm my senses. As we entered Cartagena’s old city, it was hard not to be in awe of the eight-mile stretch of colonial stone wall lined with museum-worthy cannons. My partner and I stayed at the Bastion Luxury Hotel and it was one of the best decisions of our trip. The rooftop included an infinity pool and cocktail bar overlooking the city that made it an easy escape from the streets below.

We spent the first day wandering along cobbled alleys that paved the way for walls painted in the brightest hues. Almost every block has balconies covered in bougainvillea, bringing to life the already-Instagrammable streets of Cartagena. It’s hard walking a full block without a local stopping you to sell their handmade seashell jewelry, authentic Colombian fedoras, and cigars. It’s important to have Colombian Pesos (COP) with you. I recommend exchanging it through your bank ahead of time or withdrawing money at an ATM in Cartagena for the lowest exchange rate.

Here’s a breakdown of the best places where we ate: Juan Del Mar is a very vibrant spot with lush green vines draping the walls and Spanish music serenading diners. We were there for lunch and gorged on ‘Muelas de Cangrejo,’ which are small but delicious crab claws dipped in butter, and ‘Pescado al Jerez’—grilled fish fillet in sherry sauce. I was tempted to order a second order of the crab claws, but restrained myself! La Cevicheria has the best fresh seafood you’ll find! Service is quick and delicious. It was the perfect spot for lunch and people-watching.

You will not even be able to get through the door of La Vitrola without a reservation—our hotel concierge made one for us. Take advantage of your concierge! They speak the language, know the people, and you’ll get reassurance that your reservation is confirmed. Be prepared to walk into a whirlwind of classical jazz music and La Vitrola’s extremely attentive staff. We started off with ‘Tartar de Atun,’ tuna tartar with avocado and sweet soy sauce; and ‘Langostinos Panko,’ which are breaded King prawns. As a main, we ordered ‘Zarzuela de Mariscos,’ which is a seafood casserole with lobster, king prawns squids, and octopus in coconut milk; and ‘Spaghetti con frutos Del mar’—spaghetti with octopus, squid, shrimp, and fresh tomato. Cartagena is known for its abundance of seafood, and we definitely had our fill! The best dish had to be the ‘Zarzeula de Mariscos’ for its combination of spices and its hearty portion.

Alma is located in the luxury Casa San Agustin Hotel, and exudes chic elegance. White drapes and furniture give the restaurant a romantic and simplistic look. They made the best Mojitos I’ve had, with just the right amount of mint and freshness. The most delicious dish we had was their signature Cartagena-style seafood chowder with lobster, shrimp, squid, octopus, prawns, and mussels with coconut milk and lobster bisque.

Cartagena isn’t known for its beautiful beaches, but if you drive or a take a 45-minute boat ride, you’ll find turquoise waters and white-sand beaches at Rosario islands, Playa Blanca, or Baru. I love the ocean, so we opted for a group beach excursion to Gente De Mar Resort on Rosario island that cost us $65 per person, including transportation to the marina and back, plus lunch.

Kayaking on the island is free, but we decided to paddleboard. If you know Spanish, you can try negotiating rates with the paddleboard salesman. We spent about $12 for 30 minutes out on the ocean. The beach was quiet and it felt like we had the whole island to ourselves! After we sunbathed, we played a round of pool and drank piña coladas at the beach bar. They served the most delicious fried fish I’ve ever had! It was incredible. You can’t visit Cartagena without going to one of the nearby islands for the day.

On day three, we embraced being tourists and walked almost every street in the old city. We perused street art that filled the sidewalks and Edificio Cuesta Plaza Santo Domingo, where you can sit for hours without getting bored in their open-air market. You have to visit the famous clock tower, Torre del Reloj, and the Bovedas district for local arts and crafts. We also made time to walk the old city walls and stopped at Café Del Mar for drinks overlooking the oceanfront. At night, the café turns into an EDM nightclub with go-go dancers and strobe lights.