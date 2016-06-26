Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

You probably know Austin as the capital of Texas, live-music scene extraordinaire, and uber-popular destination for weddings, bachelor(ette) parties, and bridal showers. The eclectic city is a magnet for foodies, artists, and musicians, making it an unlikely cultural oasis in the middle of the vast Southern state. MORE: 25 Lighter Versions of Classic Summer Junk Food When you book a much-needed visit to Austin, these are the 10 things to do, see, eat, and share with your (soon-to-be envious) IG followers.

Hit up a BBQ joint. For carnivores, one of the first stops on your hit list should be Salt Lick BBQ, a BYOB cash-only spot with live outdoor music in a rustic setting. It’s hard to play favorites with this mouthwatering menu, since you can’t go wrong with the beef brisket, sausage, or pork ribs. If you can’t decide which part of your awesome meal to ‘gram, get a shot of the smoky firepit. Pay a visit to a rock-n-roll-inspired hotel. At the super-chic, 14-room Hotel Saint Cecilia, you’ll find yourself surrounded by edgy, rock-n-roll-inspired décor. Hang by the 24-hour heated pool or lounge in the guest rooms, all of which have their own turntables. Rates from $300. Go boating or skiing on Lake Travis. Located 20 miles north of Austin, this picturesque 30-mile reservoir is situated on the Colorado River, and is a hotspot for all kinds of water sports and activities, from swimming, boating, and waterskiing, to zip-lining. Rent a speedboat or jetski and spend a sunny day exploring the lake’s coves and inlets (Devil’s Cove is a favorite for day-drinking partiers). Devour excellent Tex-Mex. Z’Tejas is a casual and affordable restaurant that serves up top-notch, homemade Americanized versions of Mexican favorites. Don’t skip the fresh, crispy chips and various dips—guac, queso, and salsa, are all great—or their bomb-dot-com enchiladas. …And real Mexican, of course. At Rosie’s Tamale House, expect authentic Mexican classics delivered in this retro, no-fuss family-run restaurant. You won’t want to leave without trying some of the best tamales, tortilla soup, and tacos in Texas (one Yelp reviewer writes that “wars have been started over the breakfast tacos”).

Do some shopping.

Stroll down the iconic South Congress Avenue—a.k.a. SoCo shopping district—in downtown Austin. You can take in the area’s boho vibes (it’s a perfect manifestation of the city’s “Keep Austin Weird” tagline) and pick up some sceney ‘grams—and maybe even score some cool finds, like an authentic pair of vintage cowboy boots.