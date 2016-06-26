StyleCaster
Share

Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

What's hot
StyleCaster

Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

by

You probably know Austin as the capital of Texas, live-music scene extraordinaire, and uber-popular destination for weddings, bachelor(ette) parties, and bridal showers. The eclectic city is a magnet for foodies, artists, and musicians, making it an unlikely cultural oasis in the middle of the vast Southern state.

MORE: 25 Lighter Versions of Classic Summer Junk Food

When you book a much-needed visit to Austin, these are the 10 things to do, see, eat, and share with your (soon-to-be envious) IG followers.

75b32 12346249 910303049059829 1617235538 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@jaipatel204

Hit up a BBQ joint.

For carnivores, one of the first stops on your hit list should be Salt Lick BBQ, a BYOB cash-only spot with live outdoor music in a rustic setting. It’s hard to play favorites with this mouthwatering menu, since you can’t go wrong with the beef brisket, sausage, or pork ribs. If you can’t decide which part of your awesome meal to ‘gram, get a shot of the smoky firepit.

dc7e1 13392814 1786232658275562 432715740 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@amberlaw

Pay a visit to a rock-n-roll-inspired hotel.

At the super-chic, 14-room Hotel Saint Cecilia, you’ll find yourself surrounded by edgy, rock-n-roll-inspired décor. Hang by the 24-hour heated pool or lounge in the guest rooms, all of which have their own turntables. Rates from $300.

22a2a 13397474 1785749168325492 2085986902 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@biueeyes

Go boating or skiing on Lake Travis.

Located 20 miles north of Austin, this picturesque 30-mile reservoir is situated on the Colorado River, and is a hotspot for all kinds of water sports and activities, from swimming, boating, and waterskiing, to zip-lining. Rent a speedboat or jetski and spend a sunny day exploring the lake’s coves and inlets (Devil’s Cove is a favorite for day-drinking partiers).

1aa66 13385788 154729881609623 1531242497 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@onescrawnyjew

Devour excellent Tex-Mex.

Z’Tejas is a casual and affordable restaurant that serves up top-notch, homemade Americanized versions of Mexican favorites. Don’t skip the fresh, crispy chips and various dips—guac, queso, and salsa, are all great—or their bomb-dot-com enchiladas.

64b9c 12976239 248448395504521 2104833536 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@richotoole

…And real Mexican, of course.

At Rosie’s Tamale House, expect authentic Mexican classics delivered in this retro, no-fuss family-run restaurant. You won’t want to leave without trying some of the best tamales, tortilla soup, and tacos in Texas (one Yelp reviewer writes that “wars have been started over the breakfast tacos”).

116c7 13397523 143327856073988 1487299934 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@jennifernicoleyee

Do some shopping.

Stroll down the iconic South Congress Avenue—a.k.a. SoCo shopping district—in downtown Austin. You can take in the area’s boho vibes (it’s a perfect manifestation of the city’s “Keep Austin Weird” tagline) and pick up some sceney ‘grams—and maybe even score some cool finds, like an authentic pair of vintage cowboy boots.

MORE: Your Guide to Traveling Like a Celeb, Courtesy of Instagram

e9dc1 1168748 846881212125345 2120557154 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@rebeccaguevarawingler

Bar-hop on Sixth Street.

Considered the city’s entertainment district, the historic Sixth Street—which was built in 1839—is the “urban core” of downtown Austin, kind of like New Orleans’s legendarily debaucherous Bourbon Street. Though you can’t walk from bar to bar, drink in hand, like you can in NOLA, the scene is still raucous good fun. Midnight Cowboy, a reservation-required speakeasy, and Casino El Camino, a punk rock dive, are good places to start.

10472 12063238 134790166884019 230097257 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@rennerracing

Get a great burger.

Nurse your post-Sixth Street hangover at Huts Hamburgers, which has been serving fresh, griddled six-ounce patties of longhorn beef, buffalo, or chicken since 1939. Pair it with a side of mind blowingly good—and grammable—onion rings and a malt milkshake.

5c335 13277588 243538036009937 106195160 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@aan4lif

Do a waterpark, grown-up style.

One of the most massive water parks in the U.S., Schlitterbahn, located a short drive outside of Austin, features a white-water canyon, wet roller coaster rides, a wave pool, and other unusual thrill rides. Theme parks aren’t always worth the tourists, but this one is really fun—just be sure to keep your phone safe from waves and splashing while you’re taking your Instas.

bf21a 13414140 276679866017591 1323030098 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Austin, Texas

@bclong2

Catch some live music.

Many travelers plan their trips to Austin around its most famous annual music festivals—Austin City Limits and South by Southwest. If you don’t happen to be in town during one of those, there’s still plenty of opportunities to jam out, though: Parish, located on Sixth Street, is one of the more popular bars that regularly features live acts, and you can check out a full calendar of other venues that do the same right here.

MORE: 10 Tips for Planning Your Dream Vacation on the Cheap

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share