Our Guide to Sundance’s Hottest Pop-Up Nightclubs

There are certainly plenty of hot spots and after parties to let your hair down at during Sundance in Park City, Utah this year, which kicks off officially January 17. This year the hottest spots to party are all pop-up nightclubs. Here, the best of the best, what to wear when you go, and your chances of getting in.

Tao

Friday, January 18-Monday, January 21

What to Expect: Tao has become a mainstay of the Sundance party scene (photo above is from last year). Seriously, just about every partier in the festival ends their night here. Expect top DJs like DJ Vice, DJ Politik, Samantha Ronson and even a performance by Nas. The three-story, 30,000 square foot venue will be equipped with a café, nightclub, restaurant, portrait studio, and it completely transforms the Village at the Lift.

What to Wear: Tao’s Las Vegas and New York locations are known for a sexy scene so this is the spot to break out the Herve Leger.

Chances of Getting In: This invitation-only club is going to be seriously hard to penetrate. Though considering its star power, we wouldn’t fault you for trying.

Hyde

Friday, January 18-Saturday, January 19

What to Expect: This LA nightclub famous for its tough velvet rope is popping up on Main Street for two days during the festival.

What to Wear: Do as they do in LA and wear trendy ripped jeans and a designer bag. You’ll be sure to fit right in.

Chances of Getting In: Ever watched videos on TMZ of celebs being turned away from Hyde in LA? We have a feeling the rope here will be even tougher.

Wynn Las Vegas

Friday, January 18-January, 21

What to Expect: The Wynn Las Vegas is taking over Park City Live (formerly Harry O’s) during Sundance. One night there will be a performance from Afrojack and another night Cedric Gervais will hit the stage.

What to Wear: Give your Sundance wardrobe a glam evening spin with some faux fur.

Chances of Getting In: There are tickets available to the public so your chances are pretty good if you act quickly.

Goodnight Gansevoort

What to Expect: Last year’s space was designed by Dwell Studios, so we can’t wait to see the interior design theme of this year’s space.

What to Wear: This is always a celeb draw so dress to impress.

Chances of Getting In: Again, invitation-only. Noticing a theme?