Your Guide To The Nicest Celebs In Hollywood

Spencer Cain
by
Considering most of the celebrities I write about on here tend to make the news for not necessarily the most flattering reasons, it’s refreshing to talk about Hollywood’s elite who have become known for their positive qualities. And these “positive qualities” I refer to have nothing to do with money, power or talent, but rather just plain niceness.

The fine (and always informative) folks at Jezebel drew my attention to a blog that’s making quite a splash called Crazy Days and Nights. The site is allegedly written by an entertainment lawyer who dissects the ins and outs of the Hollywood scene. But the real draw to the site is an anonymous commenter, who has brought a few bizarre things to light. These things involve prostitution, pedophiles and some really horrifying abuse. You know, just a day in the life.

Anyway, this commenter (who Jezebel suspects is potentially Robert Downey Jr.) obviously has their finger on the pulse of the industry. They shared a list of a few people who they actually consider nice in Hollywood. “They have flaws and are not perfect, but they are GREAT people who are the opposite of the other sick f*cks,” he says. Without further adieu, click through the gallery for a list of Tinseltown’s finest who don’t completely suck.

 

 

Rachel McAdams may be known for her role in Mean Girls, but apparently she's nothing but a sweetheart. Some of our team members can vouch for this fact.

It's no shocker that Neil Patrick Harris is a delight.

Drew Barrymore is nothing but bubbly and cute in her films, so I'm not surprised that she's like that offscreen.

After this picture was tweeted, Steve Martin wrote, "I hate my life." Turns out, it's all in good fun, and he's a gentleman through and through.

Even though I'll never forgive him for hurting Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt is apparently a doll.

Guy Ritchie is supposedly a cool dude, but I don't know if you can be remotely normal if you've been married to Madonna.

Of course Elton John is a damn gem.

Johnny Depp is a great guy too, but he'll never be as great as when he dated Kate Moss.

Tom Hanks has never been in the press for a negative reason. A true Hollywood rarity.

Jon Hamm was a d-bag about Kim Kardashian so I don't know if I like him. But "anonymous commenter" does.

