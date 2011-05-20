StyleCaster
A Guide To Kate and Pippa’s Favorite London Shops

Erin
by
Kate Middleton isnt the only one who has scored a fairy-tale ending. Thanks to the
new Duchess of Cambridge and her kid sister Pippas pro-British, commoner-friendly
shopping habits, Londons high-street retailers are also feeling the love. And while
Union Jack tea cozies and Big Ben snow globes are all well and good, this years must-have London souvenir is a Middleton-approved outfit, which you can safely wear back home in the States. Read on for a roundup of Kate and Pippas favorite London ports of call.

French Connection
French Connection has been reaping the benefits of this sister act for years. In 2007 their striped Tellin dress flew off the shelves after Kate wore it. Now, the worlds most famous bridesmaid, Pippa, has been spotted in two French Connection frocks of late: the Talias Tale print jersey dress (paired with her trusty Modalu bag and wedges) and the layered Pennys Party number.

Multiple locations, including: 396 Oxford St., W1C 1JX, 020 7629 7766, frenchconnection.com

Look for: Summery printed sundresses that can be dressed up or down.

Whistles
Kate donned this chains cream, scallop-edged blouse for her Mario Testino-shot engagement photos, offering a ringing endorsement for their effortless, slightly upmarket fashions with a European sensibility. And is it any wonder that the store currently carries blouses named Kate and Pippa?

Multiple locations, including: 303 Brompton Rd., SW3 2DY, 020 7823 9134, whistles.co.uk

Look for: Silk blouses, draped day dresses, and throw-over-everything blazers.

Katherine Hooker London
Kates Katherine Hooker London Contrast coat was so nice, she wore it (at least) twice. Originally seen sporting the Shetland herringbone coat with brown velvet trim in 2006, Middleton had the garment shortened for her first official royal public engagement in February. And though Hookers classic English bespoke pieces take about four weeks to be individually crafted in England, Middletons example proves that the coats will last a lifetimeor at least a few years.

19 Ashburnham Rd., SW10 0PG, 020 7352 5091, katherinehooker.com

Look for: A smart, sophisticated coat that will stand the test of time.

Amanda Wakeley
Kate looked feminine, not frumpy, in Wakeleys vintage midnight blue skirt suit for her final official pre-wedding public engagement. Also offering bridalwear and a covetable collection of draped cocktail dresses, the British designer recently teamed up with Maria Francesca Pepe on a collection of metal statement jewelry (just in case Kate tires of those tiaras).

175-177 Fulham Rd., SW3 6JW, 020 7590 9105, amandawakeley.com

Look for: Structured blazers with matching skirtsthink power suits with a womanstouch.

Burberry
One British style icon deserves another, so it was no surprise to see Kate model aclassic belted trench from the quintessential U.K. label. Her Wool Trench Coat withFrilled Hem will set you back about $995, but its hard to put a price on ChristopherBaileys talent, or the longevity of his trenches. (At least thats what well be telling our accountant.) 21-23 New Bond St., W1S 2RE, 020 3367 3000, burberry.com
Look for: Skip the checks and plump for a timeless camel trench.

Jigsaw
Prior to becoming a full-time royal, Middleton cut her fashion teeth as an accessories buyer for this British chain. Known for its affordable womenswear, shoes, and accessories, Jigsaws cardigans and floral-print skirts got lots of wear from Kate during her stint there.

Multiple locations, including: 9 Argyll St., W1F 7TG, 020 7437 5750, www.jigsaw-online.com

Look for: Office-appropriate day dresses, cashmere cardigans, and printed scarves.

L.K. Bennett
Kates post-wedding strut in L.K. Bennetts Greta wedges generated so much demand that the footwear chain decided to reissue the Spring 2010 shoe. Available in June, the patent leather, raffia-wedged heel (now renamed the Maddox) can be found alongside other Middleton staples like the Art navy pump and the Amble clutch in black.

Multiple locations, including: 3 Cavendish Sq., W1G 0lB, 020 7637 6700, lkbennett.com

Look for: Wedges and classic, ladylike accessories.

Issa
Its the dress that launched a million imitationsand now it can be yours! Issas silkjersey dress (in fuchsia, not sapphire blue) is still ripe for the picking at West Londons go-to designer boutique, Matches, which also stocks British designers like Anya Hindmarch, Christopher Kane, Vivienne Westwood, Mulberry, and (ahem) Alexander McQueen. A longtime favorite with Kate, designer Daniella Helayels animal-print bikinis and floaty maxi dresses are also worthy of honeymoon in, say, the Seychelles.

Multiple locations, including: 87 Marylebone High St., W1U 4QU, 020 7487 5400, issalondon.com, matchesfashion.com

Look for: Silk jersey numbers with a flawless fit.

Alexander McQueen
Your budget may be more A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz than Sarah Burton, but that doesnt mean you cant at least pay homage to the label behind Kates stunning wedding dress (not to mention Pippas curve-hugging, cowl-neck bridesmaid dress).

4-5 Old Bond St., W1S 4PD, 020 7355 0088, alexandermcqueen.com

Look for: If not a princess-worthy wedding gown, then an ivory crepe viscose halter-neck dress that will help you steal Pippas thunder.

Modalu
Kates not the only one with some major sales influence. Pippas go-to shark-grayhandbag from Modalu London sold out after she was photographed carrying it onseveral occasions. The label seized the opportunity to reissue the bag (out in August) and rename it (what else?) the Pippa. Pre-order yours now online, or at a stockist like House of Fraser. House of Fraser:

Multiple locations, including: 68 King William St.,EC4N 7HR, 084 4800 3718, modalu.com, houseoffraser.co.uk

Look for: The Pippa, or any clean-cut, versatile leather bag with modern hardware

Reiss
The Middleton Midas touch proved lucky for Reiss, which reissued Kates ivoryNannette dress in response to demand following her Mario Testino engagementshoot. Not surprisingly, it quickly sold out. Still, theres plenty to ogle here in terms of contemporary womenswear, from color-saturated frocks to striped bikinis.

Multiple locations, including: 172 Regent St., W1B 5TH, 020 7439 4906, reissonline.com

Look for: Structured dresses that will fly at the office or dinner with the (royal?) in-laws.

Russell & Bromley
This footwear chainwhich dates back to the 1880sruffled royal feathers when itposted photos of Kate Middleton wearing Aquatalia by Marvin K. booties purchased from their store. Still, why let a little faux pas keep you from getting your paws on their stock of handbags (smart leather totes, prim clasp-trim purses) and shoes from the likes of Stuart Weitzman?

Multiple locations, including: 128-130 Regent St., W1B 5SE, 020 7734 6991, russellandbromley.co.uk

Look for: Suede knee-high boots and sophisticated pumps.

Temperley London
While it was her clingy, cream Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress that first turned heads, Pippas emerald green Temperley London gown at the royal wedding reception clinched her reputation as a royal sexpot. Though the floor-length number was custom-designed, designer Alice Temperleys Fall 2011 had no shortage of equally awe-inducing frocks to drool over.

2-10 Colville Mews, Lonsdale Rd., W11 2DA, 020 7229 7957, temperleylondon.com

Look for: Slinky, sleeveless gowns guaranteed to steal the show.

Warehouse
The Seychelles will see a flurry of sexy sundresses from this trendy high-street fixture, where Kate reportedly stocked up on a floral-print Impact Poppy Bandeau Dress, Tropical Bird Print Dress, Feather Print One-Shoulder Dress, and Lace-Trim Square-Cut Blouse ahead of her honeymoon. Head to the Chelsea location for budget-friendly, on-trend frocks and the occasional royal gf sighting (Harrys on-off gal pal Chelsy Davy has also been spotted in the area).

Multiple locations, including: 96 Kings Rd., SW3 4TZ, 020 7584 0069, warehouse.co.uk

Look for: Flirty frocks and tops worthy of a royal honeymoon  or a night out at Mahiki, at least?

Zara
Proving that a title cant tear her away from the high street, Kate opted for Zaras belted cornflower-blue dress (priced at just $90) for the day after her wedding. Not to be outdone, Pippa deftly pulled off springs saturated color trend with Zaras bold cobalt blazer that same day.

Multiple locations, including: 48-52 Kensington High St., W8 4PE, 020 7368 4680, zara.com

Look for: Easy-chic day dresses and tailored separates in vibrant hues.

