A Guide To Kate and Pippa’s Favorite London Shops

French Connection

French Connection has been reaping the benefits of this sister act for years. In 2007 their striped Tellin dress flew off the shelves after Kate wore it. Now, the worlds most famous bridesmaid, Pippa, has been spotted in two French Connection frocks of late: the Talias Tale print jersey dress (paired with her trusty Modalu bag and wedges) and the layered Pennys Party number.

Multiple locations, including: 396 Oxford St., W1C 1JX, 020 7629 7766, frenchconnection.com



Look for: Summery printed sundresses that can be dressed up or down.