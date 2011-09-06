Guide To FNO: From Coast To Coast

We’re hooking you up with tons of events for Fashion Night Out in New York on Thursday September 8th, so we thought we’d spread the love. Here are events taking place from coast to coast on the 8th. Whether you’re in LA or London, throw on your favorite heels and head out for some pre-fashion week festivities.

Los Angeles:

Lauren Conrad Launches New Collection Paper Crown at Nordstrom

Our favorite reality star turned fashion designer, Lauren Conrad, is releasing her debut collection of paper crown, described as “a modern take on a classic style.” Although the authenticity of The Hills and the constant cat fights may have distracted you from noticing, Conrad has a pretty rad style, so we’re excited that she’s sharing her threads with the public. You can check it out 7-8:30 pmIn Savvy, on two Nordstrom at The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr. Los Angeles, CA.

Madison Los Angeles

Madison will be hosting FNO events at all three of their LA stores, where you can shop the collection for 10% off, sip champagne from sponsor Canella Bellini, and relish in store-specific perks like style advice and peeks of new collections. Click through to check out the invites for all three Madison events.

GUESS Celebrates by Donating to NYC Aids Fund

The GUESS Rodeo store is offering mini-manicures and makeovers courtesy of Nyx Cosmetics as well as a beauty bar where customers’ are provided with skin analysis from Dermologica. You can get your photo taken at a custom photobooth, which will automatically upload your pic to your Facebook page. If you sign up for the store loyalty program and make a $5.00 donation to the NYC Aids Fund you’ll earn double points and a gift when you purchase a custom designed canvas tote designed by a local graffiti artist. If you’re not near the Rodeo store, GUESS locations across the country are celebrating FNO with in store promotions and extended hours. 6-11 pm 411 N. Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills, CA.

Boston:

Rescue Buy Sell Trade

This innovative and supremely cool modern take on a thrift store is hosting their FNO event at their store. With music by Rescue Nite DJs, Justincredible and Hull Kogan, styles you can shop selected by CONTRA, and refreshments provided by Totally Sweet and PBR, this event should be a “must” on your FNO to-do list. Check out the event’s Facebook page for more information.6-10 pm Rescue, 297 Newbury Street, Boston, MA.

Marc Jacobs and Boston Ballet

Boston Ballet is partnering with Marc Jacobs to bring you an evening of art and fashion. The Marc Jacobs store will feature FNO merchandise along with with the store’s regular designs. 10% of the sales will go to the Boston Ballet. 6-9:00 pm 81 Newbury Street, Boston, MA.

ZARA

ZARA is hosting a party with a surprise celebrity DJ, Champagne bar and Polaroid pics. Your snapshot could get chosen to appear on the Zara.com party page. Oh yeah, and you can shop their fall looks. 6-11 pm 212-214 Newbury Street, Boston, MA.

London:

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen is launching a micro shopping site just for FNO. You can register with the site for the chance to receive an exclusive “Fashion Night OUt 2011 Key,” which has a code used to enter a competition. The prize? McQueen’s ‘Folk’ tote. The site also contains exclusive video created for the event. The evening’s theme stems from the Alexander McQueen limited edition crystal skull ring, created for FNO, which you can purchase in store and online. The Old Bond Street Store is also bringing you an exclusive look at never-before-seen AW 2011 pieces, designed by Sarah Burton. 6-10 pm 4-5 Old Bond Street, London, W1S 4PD

Michael Kors at Selfridges

The event, held at Michael Kors on the third floor of Selfridges, will feature five chests with prizes. Lucky guests can score a trip to New York, a 1000 pound Selfridges gift certificate, Michael Kors jewelry and more. 6-9 pm Selfridges, 400 Oxford Street, London, W1U 1AT

Topshop

Topshop is hosting a live pop-up magazine! You can get great style tips from their personal shoppers and a member of Vogue’s fashion team. The beauty counter is helping with ideas and advice alongside a Vogue beauty pro. Vogue totes are on sale for just 10 pounds and all the proceeds go to the charity Kids Company, which provides support to vulnerable children. Miss V is hosting a photo booth, and one person will be chosen for their most stylish outfit and provided with a 200 pound shopping spree. If you check out the Topshop Facebook page the next day you can tag yourself in the street style photos. DJ Sophie Lloyd will provide the tunes and there will be tons of yummy refreshments. Sounds like a great night! 6-11 pm 36-38 Great Castle Street, Oxford Circus, West End, W1W 8LG