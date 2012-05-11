Polyvore Offers Up 10 Wedding Event Styles

With wedding season upon us, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes quite clear that our trusty LBD and all those other tired cocktail party frocks in the back of closet lack the chutzpah to truly take us through the entire season. Sure, you might not be the bride, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take extra care in picking the perfect outfit (what with all those lonely and single groomsmen hungering for the right lady to join then in the “Chicken Dance” or better yet, the “Macarena”).

Thankfully, our pals at Polyvore are truly geniuses when it comes to pulling together the best inspirational boards to assist us in our merry shopping adventures. With over 40 million to peruse (and shop from!) it’s only a matter of time before you find something that says “Yes, I’m single and ready to mingle…until the bouquet toss, that is.”

Check out 10 of our favorite wedding guest looks in the slideshow above and be sure to post your faves on our Products and Pictures pages too!