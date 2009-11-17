Guest of a Guest Relaunches

Everyone’s favorite private eye into the lives of Manhattan’s social elite recently got a makeover. That’s right, Guest of a Guest, Rachelle Hruska’s pet project that became the must-see social diary of those in the know, recently underwent renovations to improve your experience with the site.

Besides the obvious loss of the palm tree logo, you can expect easier browsing that can get you straight to the nightlife section or events if you prefer, sharing straight to Twitter to alert your friends when you’ve been photographed, and a listing of the day’s top stories to see what people are really paying attention to.

According to the founder herself, “GofG has gone through a lot of changes over the last couple of months. From the scope of our content, to our new team members, we have been excited about our growth and decided it was the perfect time for a redesign. We hope our new site is much more manageable and interactive for our users. Sadly, this meant we had to loose the palms (a throw back to Bungalow 8), which were becoming a source of confusion for new readers. Our party to celebrate was an intimate gathering at Bar 675. We are looking forward to special developments like the continual growth of our daily newsletter and the launch of a platform for local businesses to automatically place ads through.”

Clair Cain Miller, Soraya Darabi, Brian Stelter, and Rachelle Hruska.

Gregory Littley and Tinsley Mortimer.

Keith Lissner and Rachelle Hruska in a Keith Lissner original.

Tinsley Mortimer and Dabney Mercer.

Kristian Laliberte and Annabel Vartanian.

