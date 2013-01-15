Guest Columnist: Celebrity Stylist Jessica Paster On The Best And Worst Dressed At The Golden Globes

You may have heard of Jessica Paster—the in-demand celebrity stylist (and stylist for JustFab) whose impressive resume includes dressing such stars as Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr, Cate Blanchett, and Emily Blunt–to name a few. For this year’s Golden Globes, we enlisted Paster to write two guest column for us, one about pre-show prepping, and another post-broadcast, breaking down the stars’ best and worst looks. Read on for column No. 2 in which Paster details who she thought killed it on the red carpet—and whose looks fell totally flat.

As you all know, the Golden Globes took place this Sunday and what a fashion frenzy it was! The evening included gowns upon gowns upon gowns! Of course I was present, ushering my clients Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Carla Gugino, Lena Olin, and Miranda Kerr down the red carpet, and let me tell you: the starlets did not disappoint, and mostly everyone brought their A-game. On that note, here are my picks for best and worst dressed:

The most memorable looks—and my absolute favorites—were Emily Blunt in her Michael Kors gold lace gown with midriff cut-outs because it was the perfect balance of edgy and classic. Carla Gugino‘s Rami Al Ali silver gown with lace insets and Swarovski embellishments exuded old Hollywood glamour. Jennifer Lawrence, in her fiery red Christian Dior ball gown, was the perfect color and fit. I loved Kate Hudson in Alexander McQueen, and I thought the sexy peephole neckline showed the perfect amount of skin. Last but not least, the statuesque Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning in a dramatic Alexander McQueen dress with a high neck and crystal beading,

There were a few starlets’ dresses that I could live without, such as Julianne Hough. She’s been hitting the mark on the red carpet repeatedly lately, but I felt this Marchesa dress was wearing her, as opposed to her wearing it. E! host Guilana Rancic is usually on point, but I felt as if her Celia Kritharioti dress wasn’t quite edgy enough. Amanda Seyfried’s white Givenchy dress didn’t fit well up close and I think the color washed the pale actress out. Also, Taylor Swift’s eggplant Donna Karan dress was a bit of a snore compared to the 23-year-old’s past choices. Halle Berry’s Versace dress was stunning, but just not for her—it was almost like she was trying a bit too hard.

As we bid farewell to the Golden Globes, I hope you take away some fabulous ideas to incorporate glamour into your everyday life!

Until next time,

Xx, Jess