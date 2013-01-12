Guest Columnist: Celebrity Stylist Jessica Paster On Prepping For The 2013 Golden Globes

You may have heard of Jessica Paster—the in-demand celebrity stylist (and stylist for JustFab) whose impressive resume includes dressing such stars as Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, and Emily Blunt–to name a few. For this year’s Golden Globes, we enlisted Paster to write two guest column for us, one about pre-show prepping, and another post-broadcast, breaking down the stars’ best and worst looks. Read on for column No. 1 in which Pater details who she’s dressing this year, and what she predicts will be a big red carpet trend!

You’re probably aware that the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards is upon us, taking place this Sunday. It’s the show that really kicks off awards season, and it’s my absolute FAVORITE time of year. It’s when everyone starts to bring out showstopping looks and kicks the glam factor up a notch … as they should.

I’ve known for a couple of months that a few of my clients—namely Emily Blunt, Carla Gugino, John Krasinski, Miranda Kerr, and Hannah Simone—would be attending the awards shows this year. I’ve been preparing for the Globes since the last runway cycle in September, trying to figure out which designer and dresses my clients should wear, and the prep work continues until the day of the event. My work is not complete until I see my clients on the red carpet!

My typical day during awards season starts at 5:30 a.m. and doesn’t end until, well, let’s just say it’s late. My early morning is usually filled with anything from international calls with designers and jewelers (such as Faberge) to secure the most exclusive pieces, to the smallest details like making sure the white ruffles with red trim on the Oscar De La Renta dress that Miranda Kerr is wearing to a Qantas Spirit Event is tailored perfectly. I’m a very hands-on stylist; I want to know everything and anything that’s going on with my clients and their garments. I don’t do surprises.

I’m also constantly on the move. Whether it’s multiple fittings with my clients, visits with designers at their studio to finalize dresses, or seeing exclusive sketches or pieces for upcoming shows and events, my day is packed. Whoever thinks being a stylist is glamorous is gravely mistaken—but all the stress and the lack of sleep is worth it in the end when I see final results!

Last awards season, the big focus was on showing legs with slits up to you know where. This year, I predict you will be seeing a lot of chic and beautiful ball gowns, and with girls like Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence and the stunningly talented Emily Blunt, it’ll be all about the high-fashion, couture gown. Overall, I think it’ll be a fun return to girly dresses and beautiful structure.

I know who I’m keeping my eye on this Sunday—who are you excited to see on the Golden Globes red carpet?

Well … gotta run—time for another fitting!

Xx, Jess