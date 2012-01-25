Guess Which Star Is Saying Bye-Bye To Her Fashion Line

Today WWD is reporting it‘s over betweenSienna and Savannah Miller and Twenty8Twelve, the clothing line the sisters launched six years ago. The company is set to continue without the fashionable sisters, but we have a feeling it just won’t be the same.

Maybe the end of the partnership has something to do with Sienna‘s recently announced pregnancy?Or could it be that the partnership just fizzled out over time?

Having a positive attitude about the future, the sisters put out this statement: “We’ve had a brilliant six years at Twenty8Twelve and are now looking forward to new pastures. We wish the brand the best of luck for the future.”

We are also happy to report that the company is in talks to expand beyond England and open a store in New York as well.If they do, we’ll surely keep you guys posted (and probably be the first ones in line on opening day)!

Photo c/oMCMULLAN CO/SIPA