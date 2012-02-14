Guess Which Retailer Manolo Blahnik Is Teaming Up With!

This morning we fell in love with J. Crew’s fall collection and into a juicy piece of gossip. As the mass retailer keeps swinging from strength to strength they’re also swinging onto a massive bandwagon of collaborating with some major designers.

Turns out, they’re teaming up with footwear aficionadoManolo Blahnik to bring their shoppers some sick shoes. Working on their classic Bebe shoe, Manolo conceived some pretty cool colors and patterns, if we may say so ourselves.

Be sure to get your credit card ready, you’ll be able to snatch these babies up online soon!

Photo via Fashionista