Guess Which Model Taylor Swift Wants To Bake With!

Seems like there’s a lot of girl crushin’ going on these days. First, we professed our love to singer Natalia Kills and her new video this past weekend, now comes word that Taylor Swift is pretty much doing the same thing in the February issue of Vogue.

In an excerpt from the interview, Swifty name drops quite a few A-listers but seems absolutely smitten with one in particular. “I love Karlie Kloss,” she says, touching a photo of her. “I want to bake cookies with her!”

Needless to say, the feeling appears to be mutual.Kloss jumped on Twitter Tuesday and sent a message to the singer that’s either totally innocent or the beginnings of some low-end frat boy porno.

“Hey @taylorswift13love the @voguemagazinecover! Your kitchen or mine? :)”

Um, “batter” up?

