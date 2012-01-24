Guess Which Designer Is Stripping Down At 62!

Most of us go through at least a couple of panic attacks when preparing for a beach vacation. Taking it all off in public is a daunting thought, especially after a few months of packing it on for winter insulation.

B designer Vera Wang plans to spend some time outside The Big Apple, and she’s not shying away from the California staple: a bathing suit. Wang is showing off her new four-bedroom Beverly Hills home — pool included — in the upcoming February issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

In the magazine, the designer’s beyond amazing wardrobe steals the show (although weare digging herswanky West Coast pad). But Wang did manage to steal some of the spotlight in a strapless one-piece from Parisian swimwear purveyors Eres, and at the age of 62, she looks outstanding.

“The next thing I knew, I was there in a swimsuit,” Wang told the magazine of her initial modest intentions for the poolside shoot. “The funny thing is that I’m the girl who no one sees at the beach. Ask anyone who’s traveled with me. Normally, I’m in so many layers, I look like Lawrence of Arabia.”

After seeing the photos of the shoot, Wang remained humble about her impressive physique, saying, “I’m a little horrified, but I still love that bustier.”

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar