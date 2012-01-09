Guess Which Cover Nicki Minaj Is Totally Angling For?

It has been rumored that Nicki Minaj would be gracing the iconic pages of Vogue ever since her and Anna Wintour were seen palling around during New York Fashion Week back in September. Now, thanks to a profile in The New York Times Sunday Styles section yesterday, the rumors are heating up even more.

Not only did Vogue‘s director of special events, Sylvana Ward Durrett, suggest Nicki as the performer for a Christie’s soiree awhile back, but Minaj’s agent is reportedly in talks with the big V regarding a cover shoot.”That’s on my wish list. I hope. I hope,” he stated.

Considering Nicki’s line of clothes is allegedly already in the works, she has a sweet new gig as MAC’s Viva Glam spokesperson, and she’s already covered high fashion glossy W, I’d say it’s only a matter of time before we see Nicki’s shining face in a high-profile Vogue spread.

Get excited, people! Who do you think she should wear on the cover? I think she would KILL IT in Givenchy…