The GUESS x J Balvin Colores Collection Is As Fun & Vibrant As The Name Implies

During the month of June in Los Angeles, we experience what’s known as “June gloom.” The city isn’t quite as sunny as it typically is—which is saying something, considering LA is known for its sunshine—and everything feels a bit, well, gloomy. The arrival of the new GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection, though, is already brightening up everything around me. The fashion brand teamed up with music superstar J Balvin to create a colorful and vibrant clothing collection (for men, women and kids!) based on Balvin’s newest album Colores. Filled with all kinds of rainbows and bright colors, this collection is bound to put a smile on anyone’s face—even on the gloomiest of days.

From tie-dye crop tops to trendy mom shorts and even color-block sweats, the GUESS x J Balvin collection is high-key perfect for summer 2020. The line combines everything cool and on-trend for the season—like tie-dye, ’90s vibes and color-blocked looks—making it a must-shop. The women’s collection ranges in price from $34 to $108, too, so you can stock up on quite a few pieces and still keep yourself within budget for the summer. Your wardrobe and your bank account will thank you.

Whether you choose the striped bodysuits—perfect to wear with denim all summer long—or a matching color-block tracksuit, you can’t go wrong. I’ve already got my eye on several of the items from the GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection, which are rounded up below for you to shop. Start here, then peep the entire collection on the GUESS website. Each and every one of these pieces is sure to help brighten up your summer wardrobe—and keep you ridiculously on-trend.

1. Tie-Dye Smile Crop Tee

It’s no secret that tie-dye is huge this summer, and this cropped tee is the perfect way to wear it. Paired with athletic shorts or high-waisted cut-offs, you can’t lose.

2. Horizon Bodysuit

I need this rainbow striped bodysuit. The colors are bright and fun enough to make anyone smile, and it looks so good paired with a denim jacket.

3. Logo Mom Shorts

Shorty get loose with these colorful GUESS mom shorts. They’re the perfect way to wear the ’90s trend this season.

4. Logo Crop Top

A sporty crop top emblazoned with the GUESS logo in rainbow? Yes, please. I can’t wait to wear this top with the matching bike shorts or my favorite mom jeans.

5. Elevator Stripe Tee

This oversized rainbow shirt might be the only thing I need this summer. You can wear it with leggings, bike shorts, as a dress or even over a bikini. The possibilities are endless.

6. Cropped Denim Jacket

Of course, I couldn’t ignore this cropped denim jacket emblazoned with the GUESS logo and colorful buttons. *Chef’s kiss.*

7. Color-Block Sweatpants

Big fan of sweatpants? You can’t go wrong with these color-block beauties. They’re cozy enough to wear indoors all day, but cute enough to wear outside, too.

8. Color-Block Bucket Hat

And then there’s this iconic pink bucket hat. Love it or hate it, bucket hats are a huge trend this summer, so you might as well lean in.

