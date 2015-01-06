Guess He’s Not a Fan: Charlie Sheen Launches Twitter Rant Against Kim Kardashian

Charlie Sheen clearly isn’t a fan of Kim Kardashian. The “Anger Management” star certainly lived up to his TV show’s name when he reportedly launched a Twitter tirade against the reality star after he heard Kim refused to give an autograph to a little girl.

TMZ reports Sheen began the rant early Tuesday morning, but the nasty tweets have since been deleted, with not a screenshot to be seen.

Apparently Sheen heard from a friend that Kim refused to sign her autograph for a 6-year-old fan, who (according to Sheen), “cries about it every night before she goes to sleep.”

Clearly Charlie took this kid’s crushed feelings pretty personally, because he attacked her famous curves: “you are lucky that ANYONE cares about your gross and giggly [sic] bag of funk you dare call an ass.”

Yikes.

The 49-year-old actor then dared the 34-year-old to compare resumes with him, and said, “your public loves u. give something back or go f yourself.”

He then parted with a pretty low blow–even by celebrity Twitter feud standards–writing “My apologies to your hubby, great guy I’m sure, I hope his vision returns one day.”

So far there’s no acknowledgement of the abuse from Kim.