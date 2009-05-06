Guerlain’s Girls

Guerlain was in a do-good mood last week as it rewarded the 2009 Operation Smile Event Chairs in their efforts to help change children’s lives worldwide with a plush day at their signature spa at the Waldorf Astoria. Social starlets like Olivia Palermo (who uses L 2 de Guerlain Mascara), Lia Burke, DeeDee Sides, and Gillian Hearst Simonds were treated to a day of spa treatments, cocktails and Rouge G lipstick engraving. Each lucky lady chose a shade of 2009’s must have beauty accessory with their name personally engraved on the exterior (we’re guessing Smile committee member Paul Johnson Calderon will be trés disappointed at this genius anti-theft device!) Everyone also got to take home the sensuous Orchidee Imperiale Eye and Lip Cream, which is used at the end of all facial treatments.

Last week’s StyleSetter, Hayley Bloomingdale, was overwhelming enthusiastic, raving that “The Guerlain lipstick selection was fantastic. I picked a bright sexy red and I feel like James Bond every time I take it out in its silver engraved case. Its my secret weapon!” Somewhere, Agent Q is smiling.

Operation Smile’s Sixth Annual Smile Event, a premiere dinner and live auction takes place tomorrow, May 7th at Cipriani Wall Street. Purchase tickets at www.operationsmile.org

Spa Day! Committee members giddy for Guerlain at the Spa at the Waldorf Astoria

The City’s Olivia Palermo holding Guerlain “Rouge G de Guerlain” lipstick.

Smile Event Executive Co-Chair Gillian Hearst Simonds and Operation Smile Development Director Dee Dee Sides

Gillian Hearst Simonds holding her personally engraved “Rouge G de Guerlain” lipstick