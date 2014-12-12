Gucci’s Creative Director Frida Giannini Is Leaving

In the biggest overhaul at Gucci in years, both the label’s CEO, Patrizio di Marco, and its Creative Director, Frida Giannini, (the two also happen to be a a couple) are exiting the brand. This is the first big change at Gucci since Tom Ford left the label twelve years ago.

Speculation on how long Giannini had left at Gucci has been rampant over the last year, particularly as revenue took a downward slide, especially in critical Asian markets. While during her tenure Giannini increased sales at the 93-year-old label by two thirds, and pushed the brand into new categories including fragrance and beauty, many industry watchers suggest that Gucci is looking to go in a new direction—without Giannini at the creative helm—in order to appeal to the highest level of luxury shoppers and compete with labels like Hermès and Chanel.

Giannini has held the role of Creative Director since 2006, and will show one last collection, during the round of Fall 2015 shows in February. So far there’s no word on a replacement for her role, but Marco Bizzarri (who currently heads up couture and leather goods at Gucci’s parent company, Kering) will replace Di Marco as CEO.